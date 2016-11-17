Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Numbers of chiffchaffs have increased by 752%, according to newly-published statistics

Numbers of woodland and farmland birds in Scotland have risen since 1994, according to a new report.

Populations of some woodland birds have increased massively, according to the Official Statistic for Terrestrial Breeding Birds.

Great spotted woodpeckers have increased by 530% and chiffchaffs by 752%.

However, the report published by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), suggest declines in upland birds.

These include a 53% fall in numbers of lapwings and 40% reduction in oystercatchers.

SNH said conservation projects were being targeted at upland species.

It said reasons for a change in fortunes for woodland birds were not certain, but one factor could be improvements to the management of woods.