Highlands & Islands

Increase in numbers of Scotland's woodland birds

  • 17 November 2016
Chiffchaff Image copyright Thinkstock
Image caption Numbers of chiffchaffs have increased by 752%, according to newly-published statistics

Numbers of woodland and farmland birds in Scotland have risen since 1994, according to a new report.

Populations of some woodland birds have increased massively, according to the Official Statistic for Terrestrial Breeding Birds.

Great spotted woodpeckers have increased by 530% and chiffchaffs by 752%.

However, the report published by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), suggest declines in upland birds.

These include a 53% fall in numbers of lapwings and 40% reduction in oystercatchers.

SNH said conservation projects were being targeted at upland species.

It said reasons for a change in fortunes for woodland birds were not certain, but one factor could be improvements to the management of woods.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites