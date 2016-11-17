Image copyright Handout Image caption The church at Clachan is on the site of religious worship going back hundreds of years

A service later this month will mark the end of hundreds of years of worship at a site in Wester Ross.

The Church of Scotland is closing Loch Broom Church at Clachan and its kirk session expects the building to be offered for sale in January next year.

A community group, Friends of Clachan Lochbroom, hopes to be able to takeover the church and turn it into a community facility.

The final service will be held on 20 November.

The church was built in 1817 on a site of religious importance going back to the 13th Century.

People in the local community believe the site could be even older and may have been the location of early Christian worship.

Friends of Clachan Lochbroom has a Facebook page to raise interest in keeping the church as a community asset.

The kirk is the only historic public building at the head of Loch Broom, and is the largest for many miles.

The group said it was close to the Highlands' North Coast 500 tourist route.