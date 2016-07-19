Image copyright RZSS/Transport Scotland

More than 50 traffic cones have been donated as playthings for a zoo's three polar bears.

Construction company Wills Bros John Paul JV had sought a way to make further use for cones damaged or surplus to its requirements.

The firm is building new dual carriageway on the A9 near the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig.

For several years, the park's staff have used old cones and hard hats as toys for its bears and tigers.

Food can be stuffed into traffic cones for the animals to work out how to retrieve.

The park near Aviemore has three polar bears called Walker, Arktos and Victoria.

Work on the new dual carriageway between Kincraig and Dalraddy was commissioned by Transport Scotland and started 10 months ago.

Keith Brown, secretary for economy, jobs and fair work, has welcomed the construction company's decision to put unwanted gear to new uses.

He said: "The contractor should be congratulated for exploring opportunities to dispose of this material in such an innovative way."