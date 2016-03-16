Highlands & Islands

Funding for Scottish mountain rescue team radio kits

  • 16 March 2016
Buachaille Etive Mor Image copyright Thinkstock

Funding has been announced to help Scottish mountain rescue teams buy, upgrade or maintain VHF radio equipment they use.

The £24,000 is in addition to grant aid already provided by the Scottish government.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said the announcement followed a meeting he had with members of Oban and Ochils mountain rescue teams.

The funding has been welcomed by umbrella body Scottish Mountain Rescue.

