Highland Council funding for under threat Eden Court course

  • 16 March 2016
Eden Court Image copyright John Allan/Geograph
Image caption Bosses at Eden Court had warned that its National Five Drama course would end

A theatre drama course under threat from a cut in funding is to continue.

Eden Court in Inverness had warned it could no longer run its National Five Drama course because of a reduction in Highland Council support.

The local authority said it had listened to feedback and would provide £11,500 to allow the course to be run in 2016/17.

Inverness actress Karen Gillan, who attended classes at Eden Court, had raised concerns about the course.

In a tweet earlier this month, the Hollywood actress and former Doctor Who star said: "Sad to hear about the cuts in @EdenCourt."

She added that she owed "so much" to the course and wished others had the chance to benefit from it too.
Image caption Former Doctor Who actress Karen Gillan had raised concerns about the course

