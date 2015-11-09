A wind farm developer has lost its appeal against Highland Council's decision to refuse planning permission for 14 turbines near Ben Wyvis.

A planning officer appointed by the Scottish government has dismissed the appeal brought by PI Renewables.

The company had sought permission for the wind farm about five miles (8km) south west of the Munro in Ross-shire.

The Mountaineering Council of Scotland has welcomed the reporter's rejection of the appeal.

The John Muir Trust had also opposed the plan to erect turbines on the slopes of Carn Gorm, a hill near Ben Wyvis.

John Low, policy officer for the trust, said: "Today's decision emphasises the strong protection for wild land promised by the Scottish government last year."