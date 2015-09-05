Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND

A 13-year-old boy who went missing in Inverness has been found.

Police had appealed for help to trace Nathan MacAskill who had been last seen in the Muirtown area at about 13:00 on Friday.

Officers had asked anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts to contact them.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said on Saturday afternoon that Nathan had been "traced safe and well in the local area".