Image copyright Griffon Ramsey Image caption Griffon Ramsey from the US will be one of the three women bidding for the Scottish title

This year's Scottish Open Chainsaw Carving Championships - also known as Carve Carr-Bridge - has attracted a record number of female competitors.

Three women will challenge 21 men for the title. A woman last won the Claymore Trophy nine years ago.

Alice Buttress, an artist from the event's home of Carrbridge, Nanci Hemming from Wales and American Griffon Ramsey have entered Saturday's event.

Moffat-based Pete Bowsher will be defending the title.

Last year he won the event for the second year in a row with his cowboy carving I Told You To Draw.

Carve Carr-Bridge is now in its 13th year and draws a crowd of more than 3,000 people.