The Scottish government has given its consent to proposals to close schools and build new ones in Lochaber.

It had previously described Highland Council's public consultation on the plans as "flawed".

Consent has been given on condition that there will be further consultation once final plans on the closures and new buildings are available.

Fort William and Achintore primaries are to shut and the schools merged in a new building.

Catholic schools in Fort William and Lochyside are also to close and amalgamated on a site they would share with non-religious Caol primary.