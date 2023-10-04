Fire crews tackle overnight blaze at former Glasgow nursery
- Published
Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a blaze in the east end of Glasgow.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances to a former nursery in St Michael's Court, in the Parkhead area of the city, after the alarm was raised at 21:55 on Tuesday.
There have been no reported casualties and emergency crews remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.
Police earlier advised people living nearby keep their windows closed.