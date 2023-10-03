Artists to create legal graffiti walls on Glasgow buildings
- Published
Street artists are to be allowed to create legal graffiti walls on two council-owned buildings in Glasgow.
The six-month trial will involve walls at Custom House Quay by the Clyde Walkway and at Concert Square car park.
Two community art groups have already been approached and it is hoped the scheme could eventually be rolled out to other parts of the city.
Glasgow City Council said it would continue to remove sectarian, racist and other offensive graffiti.
Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said he believed legal graffiti walls had the potential to support local artists and create a more positive city environment.
"Glasgow has a well-established reputation for street art and it's a culture that frequently adds colour and vibrancy to our public spaces," he said.
"Graffiti art versus vandalism is a subjective debate but it remains the case that offensive, bigoted graffiti will not be tolerated."
The councillor added: "We will be monitoring closely the impact of the pilot, including how this influences the number of complaints we receive in relation to graffiti.
"But with the pilot we are hoping to tap into the creativity of street artists in a way that enhances and improves our city's environment.
"If the pilot is successful, it could see street artists making an important contribution to communities throughout the city."