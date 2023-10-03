North Lanarkshire Council axes plan to shut libraries and sport sites
- Published
North Lanarkshire Council has reversed its decision to close 39 local facilities including swimming pools, libraries and community halls.
The Labour-run local authority said the move would have saved £4.7m a year as it aimed to plug a budget shortfall of £64m over three years.
The council said its finances remained "dire" despite the U-turn.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar blamed a lack of Scottish government funding for the initial decision.
First Minister Humza Yousaf had called the decision to close facilities "short sighted".
He said voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, who are going to the polls this week in a Westminster by-election, would be "watching closely". The constituency is in neighbouring South Lanarkshire, which is also Labour-run.
North Lanarkshire Council had planned to shut 12 of its Active NL leisure buildings, six libraries and its mobile library service.
The review also identified 25 community facilities to close as part of a phased two-year process.
More than 21,000 North Lanarkshire residents signed various online petitions against the closures, with a public protest also planned.
Council leader Jim Logue said the U-turn was made "despite a total lack of support" from the Scottish government.
"The SNP has refused to offer a single penny more to support these facilities despite receiving £6m to support swimming pools from the UK government."
He said the local authority would protect the facilities for the rest of the council term but that its "financial situation remains dire".
"It remains the case that North Lanarkshire Council will face difficult budget decisions as a result of failure of the SNP to properly resource local government," Mr Logue added.
The SNP group submitted a motion to the provost to hold a vote of no confidence in the council leader.
SNP group chief Tracy Carragher accused Mr Logue of "forcing" through the cuts at a policy and strategy committee, rather than at full council.
"He has lost the support of at least half of his group and it is our opinion that he no longer commands the confidence either of North Lanarkshire Council or the people of North Lanarkshire, it is time for him to go," she said.
Mr Sarwar said he had made it "very clear" he wanted to protect local services "where possible".
He told journalists on Tuesday: "The blame lies squarely with an SNP Scottish government who is not giving a fair funding deal to local government."
Scottish Conservative deputy leader and local MSP Meghan Gallacher said the closures would have been a "hammer blow" for the community.
She said: "SNP-Green ministers have savagely cut local budgets year after year putting them beyond breaking point and having to make impossible decisions."
Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said real-term funding cuts were "tearing into the hearts of communities".
He added: "Voters are running out of patience with the nationalists."
Green MSP Gillian Mackay welcomed the U-turn but said the cuts should never have been sanctioned by the council.
"The decision to reverse them is down to the mobilisation of local groups, sports teams and residents who have made their voices heard," she said.
The Scottish government has said it is for councils to make decisions on the priorities for their areas and consider how facilities are used.
A spokesperson added: "While Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution due to ongoing UK government austerity, this year North Lanarkshire Council will receive £779.7m to fund local services - which equates to an extra £25.4m on last year."
The North Lanarkshire Council closures would have included the Matt Busby Sports Centre in Bellshill and the John Smith Pool in Airdrie.
Affected staff were likely to be offered redeployment.
The announcement comes after the Accounts Commission warned that Scotland's local authorities must radically change how they operated to maintain the services they offered.
BBC research found Scotland's councils faced a £700m funding gap in their budgets this year.