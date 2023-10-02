Woman accused of stabbing man who later died in Glasgow
A 47-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man who later died in hospital.
Amanda Welsh is accused of stabbing the 30 year-old during an incident at a flat in Glasgow's Braid Square shortly after midnight on Saturday.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died on Monday.
Ms Welsh from Govan made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
Court papers state that she acted with another when she repeatedly struck the man on the head and body.