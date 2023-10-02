Man jailed for setting Kilmarnock prison officers' cars alight
- Published
A criminal who set prison officers' cars alight at an Ayrshire prison and rammed police in a "terrifying" high speed chase has been jailed.
David Docherty, 35, of Glasgow, doused six vehicles parked outside Kilmarnock prison with petrol, then sped off in a stolen car with false plates.
He was found guilty at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court of 12 charges related to the incident in April 2021.
Docherty was given a four-year sentence and banned from driving for six years.
His motive never emerged as he denied all charges, including wilful fireraising, dangerous driving with no licence or insurance, failing to stop for police and resetting two stolen cars with false plates.
In a police chase after the cars were set alight, officers struggled to keep up with the Ford Mondeo as it raced along Stewartfield Road in East Kilbride, the A749 Glasgow Road, East Kilbride Road and Greenlees Road in Cambuslang.
The court heard it cut across lanes and went through red lights at up to 100mph (160km/h) as other drivers swerved to avoid collision.
Docherty rammed a police car then drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway in the face of oncoming traffic.
PC Ciara McGee identified Docherty in the dock of Kilmarnock Sheriff Court as the driver and sole occupant of the car that rammed her and her colleague in the "scary and terrifying" incident.
"The adrenalin was pumping," she said. "It was a stressful, lengthy car chase at high speed in the dark."
The officer last saw the Mondeo heading towards Western Road in Cambuslang and was then ordered to stand down.
Docherty, who had 22 prior convictions included assault to severe injury and assault and robbery, was caught three days later after crashing another car, already having set fire to the Mondeo used in the previous chase.
CCTV footage revealed more than one person had got out of the Mondeo.
Det Sgt Keith Hyndes, who led the investigation, welcomed the conviction.
He said: "These were reckless and deliberate acts and showed complete disregard for those who could have been hurt as a result."