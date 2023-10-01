Thousands on Glasgow's streets for Great Scottish Run
More than 20,000 runners have taken part in the Great Scottish Run Weekend on the streets of Glasgow.
Sunday's 10k and half marathon rounded off events after about 1,200 children aged three to 15 had enjoyed the junior and mini events on Saturday.
Organisers had earlier re-measured the course to prevent a repeat of last year when the 10k route was 150m short.
Eilish McColgan's 10k course record was invalidated after the 2022 error, which was the second in six years.
This year's 10k winners were Lewis Hannigan and Lily Partridge in times of 31 minutes and 27 seconds and 33 minutes and eight seconds respectively.
In the half marathon, Jamie Crow (1hr 4mins 50secs) won the men's event with Natasha Phillips (1hr 12mins 23secs) taking the women's race.
Paul Foster, chief executive at the Great Run Company said: "It's been incredible to see so many runners out on the streets of the city and so much support for them all across the course.
"A huge well done to everyone taking part and thank you to all our volunteers and partners who helped us deliver a fantastic event today.
Annette Christie, chairperson of Glasgow Life, said: "The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is a celebration of everything that makes Glasgow great.
"Stunning sights and spaces along the entire route, great entertainment and of course the extra push that comes from the crowd roaring runners on to achieve their own precious milestones."
