Killer stabbed victim 54 times before torching Renton home
A 43-year-old man stabbed a vulnerable man 54 times in a "grotesque" murder before setting fire to his home.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Gary Meikle was given a life term for killing Charles Wilson and ordered to serve a minimum of 19-and-a-half years.
The 40-year-old victim's injuries were so bad that his family were prevented from seeing his body.
Meikle pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
The court heard how Meikle did not remember the killing at the flat in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 March and had no explanation for it.
The pair knew each other and their relationship had been amicable in the past.
This story contains details which some readers may find upsetting.
Prosecutor Paul Kearney KC described Mr Wilson - known as Chic - as a "vulnerable individual".
He had a number of health issues including with his mobility. He weighed just 8st (51kg) at the time of his death.
Mr Wilson had known Meikle, who lived a short distance away, for about three years.
The victim was last seen by a friend who visited him the afternoon before the killing.
Meanwhile, Meikle had been at another man's home where he had drunk alcohol, taken Valium and smoked crack cocaine.
At about 01:30 on 25 March, he was captured on CCTV walking down a garden path towards Mr Wilson's front door before disappearing.
The court heard "movement" was then seen in the property.
Knife in kitchen
Mr Kearney said: "The next visible activity within was at 4.22am when Meikle pulls the curtain over.
"At 4.40am, the fire can be seen to develop before a dark figure - now known to be Meikle - appears outside, strikes two windows before walking away."
A passer-by spotted the fire and started banging on doors to alert other residents in the block.
Firefighters had to force their way into the flat as the front door had been locked and barricaded.
Mr Wilson's badly injured, semi-naked body was found lying face down on a bed.
Mr Kearney told the court he had suffered 54 stab wounds to his head, neck and body.
He also had other "chopping-type injuries", most likely caused with a weapon such as an axe, and had been strangled. His private parts had also been mutilated.
DNA and blood swabs - some from a kitchen knife found at the flat - helped link Meikle to the crime.
His home was raided on 31 March and police found keys to Mr Wilson's home.
Meikle initially denied being involved and claimed he had only "briefly" visited the victim the day before, leaving him "alive and well".
But after having his fingerprints taken, he confessed, saying: "Poor Chic. I do not know why you are bothering with this. I am going to plead guilty anyway."
'Loss of control'
Gary Allan KC, defending, said the "connection" between the men had "always been amicable".
The advocate added: "He [Meikle] has no recollection or any reason as to why this terrible event occurred at his hands.
"He carried out an assault where there is simply no explanation at all. There appears to have been a loss of control.
"The nature of the assault, in some respect, is highly unusual and horrible, but no explanation can be provided."
Lord Young said the minimum sentence would have been 23 years, but for the guilty pleas.
The judge said Mr Wilson's relatives had provided a moving victim impact statement which gave an insight into a "much-loved" man.
Lord Young: "The level of violence you inflicted was grotesque. His injuries were such that his family were prevented seeing his body and saying their goodbyes."
He said Meikle had a large number of previous convictions - including for violence and fireraising - but none pointed to him "committing a crime of this savagery".
The judge also said that had the passer-by not raised the alarm Meikle "may have been facing charges for the death or injuries of many others".