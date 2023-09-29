Ferguson shipyard: Ferry costs rise again after safety changes ordered
The costs of two CalMac ferries being built at the Ferguson shipyard have risen again by at least £30m after regulators ordered safety changes.
Completing Glen Sannox will now cost a minimum of £130m because of work to widen corridors and fit extra stairs to meet emergency evacuation rules.
That is up by £16m since June and does not include contingency funding.
The Glen Rosa, formerly known as Hull 802, will now cost an estimated £110m (up from £95m) to complete.
Ferguson's target delivery dates are now 31 March 2024 for Glen Sannox and 31 May 2025 for Glen Rosa.
Both ferries are due to be deployed on CalMac's busy Arran route.
When government-owned ferries procurement agency CMAL placed the order with the Inverclyde shipyard nearly eight years ago, the two ferries were expected to cost £97m and were due for delivery in 2018.
The latest increases mean the ships will cost at least £360m, with contingency funding of £5m to £30m across both vessels, and be delivered six years late.
In his latest update to Holyrood's net zero committee, Ferguson chief executive David Tydeman said the company remained "very focused" on getting the Glen Sannox into service for next year's summer season.
"However, if trials prove difficult on Glen Sannox and we slip beyond 31 March for that ship, there will be a cascade onto Glen Rosa," he said.
The update says some - but not all - proposed safety modifications on passenger and crew emergency evacuation routes have been agreed with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).
It is now proposed to reduce passenger numbers on the ships to 852, down from 1,000 in the original contract.
Mr Tydeman said he believed the extra costs were due equally to mistakes made before and after the yard was nationalised by the Scottish government in August 2019.
He said the original £97m contract price was too low and did not factor in the complexity of the ships - including the LNG propulsion system and the challenges of fitting the equipment into ships of this size.
Mounting costs and delays
When the ferries contract was awarded in 2015 the yard was owned by Jim McColl, a successful businessman who had rescued it from administration just weeks ahead of the previous year's Scottish independence referendum.
His company Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL) beat off competition from some of Europe's leading shipbuilders after CMAL officials judged its proposed design to be the best in terms of "quality" despite being the most expensive.
But the project soon ran into trouble as design challenges led to mounting costs and delays.
CMAL has blamed this on "catastrophic contractor failure", while Mr McColl maintains the problems stemmed from CMAL's flawed concept design and repeated interference in the design process.
FMEL fell into administration in August 2019, and was later nationalised by the Scottish government.
A BBC Disclosure documentary last year presented evidence that the procurement process carried out by CMAL may have been "rigged" in favour of FMEL.
A leading lawyer has been appointed by the CMAL board to investigate the Disclosure allegations, and is expected to report shortly.
The BBC understands Barry Smith KC has been asked to examine whether "fraud" occurred but his remit does not extend to examining whether procurement rules were broken.