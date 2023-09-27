Thousands of 'drug line' contacts texted by Police Scotland
Thousands of people whose phone numbers were recovered in a drugs raid have been sent advice on substance misuse by Police Scotland.
Serious Organised Crime Unit officers seized a number of mobile devices during an intelligence-led operation in Glasgow.
Mobile numbers that had been in contact with the devices have now been sent a text highlighting support.
Police Scotland said the move was part of its "health-led" approach to drugs.
Following the raid, five men - aged 28, 29, 34, 36 and 53 years - and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with serious organised crime, drug and money laundering offences.
All six appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Officers also seized cash, high-value jewellery, watches and luxury cars.
Mobile numbers obtained during the search were sent a text by Police Scotland providing details of where support and assistance for substance misuse can be obtained, though it acknowledged the contacts may not have purchased drugs.
'Support is available'
Det Insp Tom Carey, Greater Glasgow Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: "We are committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals and making it hostile for them to operate.
"However, we are acutely aware that there are people with vulnerabilities who may require support for problematic substance use.
"Police Scotland takes a public health-led approach to the harm of drugs and we want to make people aware support is available, if they feel they need it.
"Serious organised crime has no place in our communities or a civilised society and we will continue to work with others, such as the members of the Serious Crime Taskforce to thwart the nefarious activities of those involved."