Rail services disrupted after fire near Ayr station
- Published
Rail services have been disrupted after a fire broke out at the former Ayr Station Hotel for the second time in four months.
Emergency services are dealing with the blaze and ScotRail said services would be unable to call at the station until it was deemed safe.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at the building in Smith Street at 17:37.
A spokeswoman said 13 appliances were currently at the scene.
She added that no injuries had been reported.
The building's distinctive turret is ablaze and large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the roof.
ScotRail said Glasgow Central to Ayr services would start and terminate at Kilwinning, while Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.
The operator has requested buses for passengers affected by the disruption.
Two teenagers were charged after a previous fire at the hotel in May.