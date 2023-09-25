Woman, 71, in ambulance dies after crash with taxi
- Published
A 71-year-old woman has died after the ambulance she was in was involved in a crash with a taxi in the east end of Glasgow.
The accident happened on London Road, at its junction with Arcadia Street, at about 10:25 on Sunday.
A 38-year-old male paramedic injured in the collision was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The female paramedic driving the ambulance and the male driver of the taxi were not injured.
Police Scotland have not officially named the woman but said her family had been informed.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Andrew Coutts, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit West Command, said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the lady who died and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.
"The incident took place at a busy junction and I am appealing to anyone who was on London Road or Arcadia Street around 10:25 on Sunday morning, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to please come forward."