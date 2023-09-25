Driver dies after car crashes on B769 in North Ayrshire

A 24-year-old man has died after his car crashed on the B769 in North Ayrshire.

The accident involving a Blue BMW 530 happened near Cunninghamhead at about 17:30 on Saturday.

Emergency services pronounced the driver dead at the scene. He has not been officially named but Police Scotland said his next of kin had been informed.

Sgt Scott Gourlay said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is asked to get in touch."

