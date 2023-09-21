Teenager killed man in Glasgow car park hit-and-run
- Published
A learner driver with a fogged windscreen killed a man returning from a funeral in a hit-and-run.
Ali Zafar struck Derek Blackshaw, 46, at a Morrisons car park in Cardonald, Glasgow on 1 October 2021.
Zafar, from Pollok, was driving a colleague's car and told them not to contact the emergency services.
The 19-year-old pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to death by dangerous driving and is due to be sentenced next month.
Mr Blackshaw, a married father-of-three, had attended the funeral of a family friend on the day of the incident, the court heard.
He later went to a snooker club with a friend where he drank alcohol and left alone at about 22:30.
It was while taking a shortcut home through the supermarket car park that he was hit by Zafar, who had a provisional licence at the time of the incident.
The court heard how Zafar had asked if he could borrow a colleague's car to listen to music while working at a local takeaway. Muneed Naeem agreed on the condition that Zafar did not move the car.
At about 23:00, Zafar and another man entered the car and drove from Paisley Road West to the Morrison's car park.
The court heard that Zafar was driving over the 30mph speed limit when he hit Mr Blackshaw.
Zafar was described as being in shock with his hand over his mouth and stated that he "just hit a guy".
He then panicked and drove quickly out of the car park back to the takeaway where he told the owner of the car what had happened.
At first Mr Naeem thought it was a joke, until he noticed the registration plate was missing and there was damage to the front of the car.
He then contacted emergency services, despite Zafar's reluctance, and drove to the car park.
There, Mr Naeem found Mr Blackshaw unresponsive and gave him CPR until emergency crews arrived. Police also attended and arrested Zafar who later admitted to driving the car.
Mr Blackshaw was pronounced dead at 23:48.
In a statement, issued by his family through their solicitor, he was called a "shining example of a hardworking and devoted family man."
"The driver responsible for Derek's death not only took his life but also inflicted immeasurable pain and grief upon us so we therefore welcome the conviction," the statement added.