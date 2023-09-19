Girl, 9, killed after being knocked off bike by tractor
A nine-year-old girl has died after being knocked down while riding her bike in an East Ayrshire village.
The child was struck by a tractor that was towing a trailer in the Castle Place area of New Cumnock at about 12:35 on Monday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The A76, which passes through the village, was closed for several hours for investigation work.
Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.
The spokesperson said: "Around 12.35pm on Monday, 18 September, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving a tractor towing a trailer and a nine-year-old female on her bicycle on Castle Place, New Cumnock.
"Emergency services attended but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene."
Tributes have been paid to the young girl online.
Linda McAulay Griffiths, chief education officer at East Ayrshire Council said: "Our thoughts are with all involved at this very sad time.
"We will be working closely with the school and together we will do all we can to help and support those affected in the coming days."
Cumnock Juniors Girls Football Club wrote: "The players, parents and coaches of Cumnock Juniors 2016s send our deepest condolences, to our friends at the Cumnock Juniors Girls team, following the devastating news of the tragic and sudden death of one of their U10 players. Thoughts and prayers".