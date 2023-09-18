Man faces murder charge over ambulance death
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died after being hit by an ambulance in Oban.
Robert Bromell, 39, was critically injured in the incident on the A85 Corran Esplanade at about 01:35 on 6 September.
The father-of-two, who lived locally, died from his injuries in hospital the next day.
Lewis Budge, 20, faced a single murder charge when he appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance in eight days' time.
In a statement after his death, the family of Mr Bromell, who was better known as Hogan, said he would be remembered for his "cheeky smile and funny character".
They added: "It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him."