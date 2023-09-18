Masked mob attacked football fans on Glasgow train
A masked mob boarded a train in Glasgow and attacked a group of football fans, it has emerged.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident took place at the Garrowhill railway station in the city's east end on 2 September.
The group of about 15 people, all with their faces covered, attacked the football supporters and stole some of their belongings.
They then got off the train before it left the station.
The BTP believe other passengers who witnessed the attack, which happened at about 19:00, may have mobile phone footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
It is unclear what team the football fans supported.