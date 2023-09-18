A76 closed after 'tragic' crash at New Cumnock
Emergency services are attending a serious incident which has closed the A76 in East Ayrshire.
Police Scotland were called out to reports of a collision at Castle Place, New Cumnock, at 12:35 on Monday.
Local groups in the community have taken to social media to announce they will be closed Monday evening due to "the tragic event".
The road has been closed in both directions and diversion routes are in place.
The New Cumnock Development Trust said on Facebook: "In light of the tragic event in our community today, all NCDT activities over the coming week are now cancelled."
New Cumnock Bowling Club also confirmed they would be closing on Monday due to the "tragic event in our village".