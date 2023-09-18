Former care home worker jailed for abusing two girls
- Published
A former care worker who abused two girls at a children's home in Glasgow has been jailed for three years.
Alan Smyth's victims were aged between 10 and 12 when he attacked them from 1979 to 1981.
A jury heard "sleazy" Smyth, 64, worked at Nazareth House care home in Cardonald at the time.
Smyth inappropriately touched one of the girls in her bed and also washed her at bath time.
The second victim also told a court how she was washed by Smyth which made her feel "uncomfortable."
Both women, who are now in their 50s, attended Glasgow Sheriff Court to give evidence.
'At their most vulnerable'
Smyth, from Linwood, Renfrewshire, was found guilty of three charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.
He was also convicted of one charge of indecent assault.
Sheriff Daniel Kelly said: "These offences took place when the children were at their most vulnerable.
"They should have experienced protection, security and safety - instead they had the opposite."
The sheriff added: "The victims spoke of the pain and enduring the consequences and the burden they had to carry through childhood into adulthood as a result of your actions.
"Now you must also carry the burden of your own behaviour.
"Given the nature of the offences and vulnerable victims, as well as the position of trust you were given, a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal."
Smyth was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.