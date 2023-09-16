Man charged over pedestrian ambulance crash death
- Published
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an ambulance in Oban.
Robert Bromell, 39, was critically injured in the incident on the A85 Corran Esplanade at about 01:35 on 6 September.
The father-of-two, from Oban, died from his injuries in hospital the next day.
Police Scotland said the suspect is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.
BBC Scotland News understands the 20-year-old was not driving the ambulance.
In a statement his family said Mr Bromell, who was better known as Hogan, would be remembered for his "cheeky smile and funny character".
They added: "You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.
"It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him."