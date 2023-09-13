Glasgow man killed chihuahua by striking it with a hatchet
A man has been convicted of killing a dog by striking it in the head with a hatchet.
Michael Frati, 29, attacked a Chihuahua named Ruby at a property in Glasgow's Ruchazie on 5 August.
Frati was convicted at Glasgow Sheriff Court of causing the dog unnecessary suffering as well as acting in a threating or abusive manner.
Sheriff Paul Hughes remanded Frati, of the city's Craigend, in custody.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
Court papers state Frati knew or ought to have known that his actions would have caused suffering.
They also state that Frati behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the same time and place.
The charge says the 29-year-old shouted at the property as well as swore and made threats of violence towards police.