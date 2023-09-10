Woman sexually assaulted on Ayrshire walkway
- Published
Detectives have appealed for help to trace a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Ayrshire.
The attack happened on the walkway near Millhill Road, known locally as Mill Dam, in Stevenston, at about 05:45 on Saturday.
Police said the man tried to engage the woman in conversation before sexually assaulting her and running off towards Stevenston Cross.
He was white, aged 20-30, 5ft 7in tall, of skinny build, with short dark hair.
He was wearing a grey joggers style tracksuit and white trainers.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Sgt Andrea Templeton, of Saltcoats CID, said: "It's vital we trace the person responsible for this incident, which has left the woman extremely shaken by what happened.
"Officers are carrying out regular patrols of the area and I'd like to reassure the public everything possible is being done.
"I'm appealing to anyone who was in the Mill Dam area around the time, saw what happened or saw someone matching the man's description to get in touch.
"Similarly, if you live in the area and have CCTV or doorbell footage, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention. Drivers with dashcams are also asked to do the same."