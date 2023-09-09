Pension row resolved at first minister's former school
- Published
Teachers have resolved a dispute over pensions with the former school of First Minister Humza Yousaf.
The private Hutchesons' Grammar School in Glasgow has committed to a staged reintroduction of a 3% salary enhancement above recommended pay levels for members.
It also agreed to a 10-year guarantee on the level of employer contributions in a new pension scheme.
Members of the EIS and NASUWT unions went on strike earlier in the year.
It was the first strike action in the history of the private school.
Both Mr Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are former pupils of the school, which charges fees of up to £14,000 per year.
The EIS previously said staff were sent letters saying they would have to sign new contracts, with the jobs of anyone who refused being advertised elsewhere.
The school also decided to withdraw from the Scottish Teacher Pension Scheme (STPS), a defined benefit scheme that guarantees the level of income staff receive in retirement, and replace it with a less costly private scheme which the union regarded as "inferior".
Unions said the new contracts, which included the new pension scheme, amounted to a "fire and rehire" policy.
NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "That we have secured this commitment to enhanced pay levels is down to the resolve of members.
"This agreement secures better pay and guarantees over pension contributions which will benefit our members."
Mike Corbett, NASUWT's officer for Scotland, said: "This dispute is now officially over, following the first teacher strikes in the school's almost 400-year history.
"Members should feel proud that through their strength they have secured a positive outcome from the employer."