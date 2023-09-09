Man dies from injuries after Oban ambulance crash
- Published
A 39-year-old man has died following a crash involving an ambulance on the A85 in Oban.
The incident at Corran Esplanade, by the coast, happened at about 01:35 on Wednesday.
The man, who has now been named as Robert Bromell, from Oban, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Thursday.
Police have urged anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them.
His family said in a statement: "Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.
"You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.
"It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him."
The statement added: "He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.
"As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him."
The force confirmed inquiries are ongoing.