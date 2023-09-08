Glasgow student halls floor closed over Raac concrete
The University of Glasgow has closed the top floor of a halls of residence for safety checks after potentially dangerous concrete was found.
The university said inspectors had classified the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) at Wolfson Hall as "low risk".
But students arriving for the start of new term will not be allocated rooms on the building's top floor.
Ten universities in Scotland have now closed or part closed some buildings.
Raac has been discovered in areas including lecture theatres, science labs and student unions.
A total of 40 schools, fire stations and NHS buildings are also affected.
Three-storey Wolfson Hall is near the university's Garscube Sports Complex and Vet School.
Surveys of other university buildings are continuing.
A University of Glasgow spokesperson said: "Like other educational institutions we have recently instigated a professional survey supported by external structural engineers.
"The inspection carried out this week has classified its presence as low risk, so we have made a decision not to close the hall.
"However, we will undertake further more detailed surveys in the coming days."