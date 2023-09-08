Man acquitted of Glasgow immigration raid protest charges
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of threatening police officers and resisting arrest at a mass immigration protest in Glasgow.
Kairos Pakleppa, 34, denied committing the offence on Kenmure Street in Pollokshields on 13 May, 2021.
Crowds had gathered after two Sikh men were detained by the Home Office for alleged immigration violations.
An officer said Pakleppa tried to get under a car, parked near an immigration van, that was to be taken away.
He added that Pakleppa then attempted to get past him and colleagues before resisting arrest.
The police officer claimed Pakleppa made efforts to drop to the ground and made his legs go soft.
Pakleppa pleaded not guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
He also denied a charge of resisting, obstructing or hindering police officers in the execution of their duty.
Sheriff Mark McGuire acquitted Pakleppa, of London, of the two charges.