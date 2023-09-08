Pair jailed after man abducted and stripped naked
Two men have been jailed for a total of 17 years after abducting a man and stripping him naked in a graveyard.
Keeron McCaffery was dragged off a Paisley street and held hostage in a car for 12 miles during the abduction.
The 23-year-old was the innocent victim in a dispute his attackers had with a friend.
Judge Douglas Brown said Jamie Cunningham and Steven Quill had put him through a "terrifying ordeal".
Both men had earlier been convicted of being involved in the abduction and attempted murder at the the High Court in Glasgow.
Cunningham was sentenced to eight years in prison while Quill - who had a previous conviction for attempted murder - got nine years, and will be supervised for two years on his release.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr McCaffery had been short of cash and been offered £30 to "do a job" for a friend.
He agreed to meet a man in Broomlands Street, Paisley, on 2 December, 2021.
Mr McCaffery said he saw a man he believed to be this person and went over to speak to him.
But, after a brief chat, he recalled the stranger punching him before a BMW car appeared and several masked assailants leapt out.
Mr McCaffery was held hostage in the car for 12 miles with the attackers demanding to know where his friend stayed.
The car stopped at Langfaulds Cemetery in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, and Mr McCaffery had his clothes ripped off him before later being given back a pair of jogging bottoms.
The 23-year-old eventually got help before police took him to hospital.
Hypothermia
The judge said to Cunningham and Quill: "You and a number of others put the man through a terrifying ordeal.
"He was repeatedly assaulted during the journey, in the street and in the cemetery. You ripped off his clothes, leaving him lying on the ground bleeding, severely injured on a cold December night.
"He could have developed hypothermia and died had he not managed to get assistance."
The trial was previously shown photos of Mr McCaffery's injuries which included "significant bleeding" around his left eye which has not fully healed.