Pollok House in Glasgow to close for two-year renovation
- Published
Pollok House in Glasgow is to close for two years for renovation work.
The stately home at Pollok Country Park in the city's south side will shut on 20 November for roof and general building repairs.
The historic house was built in 1752 and has a large collections of period artefacts and paintings on display.
Pollok House and park are owned by the people of Glasgow. The work is the second phase of a £4m investment programme by Glasgow City Council.
The café and shop on the ground floor and the outdoor space will remain open until spring 2024.
Pollok House was built near the site of earlier dwellings dating back to medieval times, and it was extended between 1890 and 1904.
The upper rooms display Edwardian furniture and art, while the staff and servants worked in the lower quarters.
It was once the home of Sir John Stirling Maxwell, 10th Baronet, a great benefactor to Glasgow and one of the founders of the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).
It is thought that the conversation that led to the NTS being established took place in Pollok House's Cedar Room at the beginning of the 1930s.
At its peak, the house had 48 members of staff to look after just three residents.
The house and its collections were gifted to the city by Sir John's daughter, Dame Anne Maxwell Macdonald, 11th Baronetess, in 1966.
The National Trust for Scotland has managed the house under contract to Glasgow City Council for 25 years.
The renovation work follows Glasgow Life's refurbishment of the Burrell Collection also situated in Pollok Country Park.
The council is developing a plan for the park, which includes a £15m project to refurbish the stables and sawmill adjacent to Pollok House funded by the UK government's Levelling Up programme.
Glasgow City Council convener for neighbourhood services Ruairi Kelly said: "The renovation of Pollok House will add another dimension to one of the most popular parks in Scotland.
"While Pollok House is closed for refurbishment, we will also be looking closely at how we can improve the visitor experience, and we look forward to when this historic home can reopen again to the public."
NTS is in discussion with its staff and volunteers based at Pollok House, as well as their trade union representatives, about possible arrangements following the house's closure.
NTS chief executive Phil Long OBE said the Trust was delighted with the continued investment in Pollok House.