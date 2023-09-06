Billy Connolly mural under threat by Glasgow student housing
A giant mural of Scottish comedy legend Billy Connolly will be covered up under plans for a new student housing block in Glasgow.
Developers say it is not possible to save the 50-foot painting on the end of a building on Osbourne Street.
The mural, from a painting by artist John Byrne, is one of three installed in 2017 as a 75th birthday tribute.
Glasgow City Council, which is considering the plans, said the mural was only intended to be temporary.
The developers, Ambassador Group, want to build 270 flats on the site which has been empty for a several years.
The completed accommodation would be 10 storeys high.
Concerns were raised about the future of the mural during a public consultation.
But Streets UK, speaking on behalf of the developers, said options to retain the mural were found to be unfeasible.
A spokesperson said: "We realised early on in our design planning that retention of the mural would be difficult given its location to the footprint of any new building.
"However, we also recognised the fondness that people have towards the mural, even although the murals were designed to be temporary and enhance derelict sites."
Streets UK said an art strategy to enhance the area was at an "early stage" and they would take suggestions for a new mural at another site.
The three Connolly murals were commissioned by BBC Scotland in his home city for a 2017 documentary celebrating his life.
The Big Yin visited Glasgow and said he was "stunned" to see the art in real life.
The Osbourne Street mural was created by Scottish artist and playwright John Byrne.
'Dr Connolly, I Presume?' by Jack Vettriano is on Dixon Street and 'Big Yin' by Rachel Maclean is near the Gallowgate.
The artworks form part of Glasgow's city centre mural trail across a range of buildings and vacant sites.
The Dixon Street mural is also set to be partially covered after the a pub was granted permission to build a single-story extension.
The planning application is currently pending consideration.
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The purpose of these murals has always been to bring temporary life to these sites before they were redeveloped in the future.
"Other murals - such as the hip-hop puppets on the wall at the corner of George Street and John Street - have gone as city centre sites have been redeveloped."