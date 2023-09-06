Man seriously ill after being struck by ambulance in Oban
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by an ambulance in Oban.
Police said the collision happened at about 01:35 on Wednesday on the A85's Corran Esplanade.
The 39-year-old man was taken to the town's Lorn and Islands Hospital, and the westbound carriageway of the road remains closed at the scene.
Police Scotland said it was investigating the collision and has appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Archie McGuire said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area."
