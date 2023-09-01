Blink-182 postpone Glasgow shows over 'family matter'
Blink-182 have postponed a number of their UK and Ireland shows after drummer Travis Barker had to return home due to an "urgent family matter".
The pop-punk trio were due to perform two dates at the Hydro in Glasgow as well as shows in Belfast and Dublin.
They posted the news on social media hours before the first Hydro show.
It said: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.
"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
The Glasgow shows on Friday and Saturday would have marked the beginning of the European leg of the band's tour.
It is the first time they have performed together in their original line-up since guitarist Tom DeLonge split from the band for a second time in 2015.
He and Barker were the original members with bassist Mark Hoppus, who revealed he was having treatment for cancer in 2021.
Blink-182's US reunion is reportedly their highest grossing tour of their career.