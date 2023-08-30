Glasgow's new Duke of Wellington cone is not a Banksy
The new cone on the Duke of Wellington's head was not the work of the famed street artist Banksy.
Speculation had grown on Tuesday after an unusual cone with a black bottom and a propeller appeared following the closure of his exhibition on Monday.
It was held at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art due to the artist's love for the statue's iconic traffic cone hat.
But it is understood he did not make the change, leaving the identity of the perpetrator unknown.
Banksy's popular Cut And Run exhibition opened at the gallery in June and bosses said the artist's first official solo exhibition for 14 years broke box office records.
During its 10-week run, it drew in 180,000 visitors.
In a sign welcoming people to the venue, Banksy explained that he brought the show there because his "favourite work of art in the UK" is right outside.
It said: "For anyone who isn't aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and the police, every time one is removed another takes its place."
Over the years the statue has worn a multitude of different cones, including a "Yes" cone in support of the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014 and a blue and yellow cone in support of Ukraine when the country was invaded by Russia in 2022.