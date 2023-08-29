Duke of Wellington: Is the statue's new hat a parting gift from Banksy?
A new cone on the Duke of Wellington's head in Glasgow has sparked speculation that it is a parting gift from the graffiti artist Banksy.
His first exhibition in 14 years was held at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art due to the artist's love for the statue's traffic cone hat.
The Cut and Run exhibit attracted 180,000 visitors during its 10-week run before closing on Monday.
Banksy has so far not admitted that the new cone is his work.
The BBC has approached his team for confirmation.
A message on the Cut and Run website now reads: "Thanks Glasgow, it's been a blast."
The new cone, with a black bottom half and a propeller on top, has been placed on the Duke's head, along with another cone placed under his arm.
There also appears to be a horn placed on the horses head so it resembles a unicorn - the national animal of Scotland.
Banksy has previously called the Duke's hat his "favourite work of art in the UK" and a sign which welcomed people to the now closed exhibition stated: "For anyone who isn't aware - the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40 odd years.
"Despite the best efforts of the council and the police, every time one is removed another takes its place."
Now images of the cone-topped statue are used to promote Glasgow and feature on posters, coasters and key rings as the statue has become a Glasgow landmark.
Banksy's show was a behind-the-scenes look at the process of putting his work together, with original sketches on display as well as the stencils, which have been painted on to give them a new lease of life.
He has held an exhibition in Glasgow previously although it was a far lower-profile event.
The elusive artist has not given a face-to-face interview since 2003 and has never revealed his true identity, but he is believed to be aged about 50 and from the Bristol area.
His exhibition will now go on tour and he is asking for suggestions on where it should go next in the world.