Man jailed for stabbing his lodger to death in Glasgow
- Published
A man who stabbed his lodger to death has been jailed for 11 years.
Eduard Maslov, 48, attacked Valerijs Litvins, 45, at a flat in the Parkhead area of Glasgow, on 7 March 2021.
Maslov initially faced a murder allegation before being convicted of culpable homicide in July. He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Judge Lord Colbeck said Maslov had appeared to take "full responsibility" for the death and that he was aware Mr Litivins' son had lost his father.
But he added: "Your account of it being accidental is self serving, seeks to minimise your involvement and is apportioning some blame to (Mr Litvins)."
The court heard Maslov shouted and swore at the victim, demanded that he leave his house and brandished a knife at him.
He then struggled with Mr Litvins before repeatedly stabbing him on the head and body. The dad was struck in the back, shoulder and arm.
'A lot of blood'
Maslov, who told the court he had been acting in self defence, also claimed Mr Litvins had gone out to a shop that day and returned badly hurt.
He stated in the interview he had only realised the victim was seriously injured when he saw "a lot of blood".
The court heard police who found Mr Litvins dead in the flat also spotted a knife in the sink.
Maslov was asked what happened, but his response was described as "incoherent".
Iain McSporran KC, defending, said: "Mr Litvins was a friend and someone he had offered shelter to.
"There was evidence that Mr Maslov, otherwise, had appeared to be a friendly and genial chap.
"Out-of-character or not, he has to suffer the consequences."