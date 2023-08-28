Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Port Glasgow school

Robert Street, Port Glasgow fireJohn Mulholland

Firefighters worked thorough the night to tackle a blaze at a former primary school in Inverclyde.

Emergency services were called to the derelict building in Port Glasgow, which was once Clune Park School, at 20:43 on Sunday.

At the height of the blaze in Robert Street, around 30 firefighters were in attendance. Three appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The building was once Clune Park School

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and a high reach vehicle to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a derelict school well alight.

"Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they dampen down hot spots to make the area safe."

Crews remained at the scene on Monday to make the building safe

