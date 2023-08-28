Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Port Glasgow school
Firefighters worked thorough the night to tackle a blaze at a former primary school in Inverclyde.
Emergency services were called to the derelict building in Port Glasgow, which was once Clune Park School, at 20:43 on Sunday.
At the height of the blaze in Robert Street, around 30 firefighters were in attendance. Three appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and a high reach vehicle to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a derelict school well alight.
"Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they dampen down hot spots to make the area safe."