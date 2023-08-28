Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict Port Glasgow school
- Published
Firefighters worked thorough the night to tackle a blaze at a former primary school in Inverclyde.
Emergency services were called to the derelict building in Port Glasgow, which was once Clune Park School, at 20:43 on Sunday.
At the height of the blaze in Robert Street, around 30 firefighters were in attendance. Three appliances remained at the scene on Monday morning.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a derelict school well alight.
"Additional resources were mobilised including four further appliances and crews remain on the scene as they dampen down hot spots to make the area safe."
It is understood the fire has had a knock-on effect within the community with activities set to be held in the neighbouring Clune Park Resource Centre being relocated to Port Glasgow town hall until the area is made safe.
The building has not been used in a number of years but is still owned by Inverclyde Council.
A council spokesperson said staff had been assisting the emergency services with site investigations.
"Until those investigations have concluded, the area has been made secure to prevent anyone from accessing the site," the spokesperson said.