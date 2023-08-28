Three men arrested after attempted murder in Glasgow

Three men have been arrested and charged after the attempted murder of a man in Glasgow.

The 35-year-old was found seriously injured on Ladymuir Crescent in Pollok on 13 August.

A related search was carried out on Mansionhouse Road, Battlefield, on Sunday while the investigation continues.

Police said the three men - two aged 34 and one aged 40 - were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

