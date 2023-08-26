Man arrested over sex assaults in Paisley
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two alleged sexual assaults in Paisley.
A 14-year-old girl and a woman, aged 22, reported being attacked in the town on Thursday.
The first incident took place on a cycle path near Maxwelltown Street at 14:25, with a second assault four hours later on the River Cart walk, close to Paisley Abbey.
The arrested man is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.
Police said he had also been charged in connection with indecent communications on Tuesday 15 August on a cycle track near to Green Road, Paisley.
Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents, but there will be a visible presence in the area