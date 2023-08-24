Man, 23, charged over fatal crash on A78 near Inverkip

David HornPolice scotland
David Horn died in hospital following the crash

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Inverclyde last October.

David Horn, 59, from Wemyss Bay, died in hospital after the last night crash on the A78 coastal road near Inverkip.

He was driving a Toyota Yaris travelling south when it was in collision with a VW Golf going north. The VW driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 23:25 on Saturday 15 October.

In a tribute after the crash, Mr Horn's family said he was a "loving, caring and compassionate husband and father".

Google
The crash happened on the A78 at Inverkip in Inverclyde

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.