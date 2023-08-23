Death of bus driver in East Ayrshire crash treated as murder
The death of a 23-year-old bus driver who died after a crash with a van in East Ayrshire is being treated as murder by police.
Gordon Stirling, from the Crosshouse area, died in hospital on Saturday, five days after the collision.
His single decker Stagecoach bus and a white Ford Transit crashed at about 17:30 on 14 August on the A77, near Fenwick.
The male van driver, 42, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have urged anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident, which happened near the junction with the A719, to contact officers.
Det Ch Insp Jennifer McCulloch, of Police Scotland, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Gordon Stirling and we are providing them with support as investigation progresses."