I have cerebral palsy and ran 10k in less than an hour
A Glasgow woman with cerebral palsy has completed a 10k run in less than an hour using a specially-adapted walking frame.
Just six years after an accident left her in chronic pain and using a wheelchair, she completed the Paisley race in 57 minutes.
Unable to walk unaided, Dr Julie McElroy used a frame runner - a cross between a tricycle and a walking frame.
The custom-made contraption has a saddle and body support, but no pedals.
"When I was on the road and when I was going downhill and on to the high street I really got such a buzz. The crowd were electrifying," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime with John Beattie
"By doing frame running in the Paisley 10k, it was about promoting inclusion. I wanted to show that I was able to take part in mainstream events alongside my peers.
"I just love having that independence of my frame to be able to run alongside all these fellow runners who do it day in, day out."
She was born with cerebral palsy (CP), a condition affecting her mobility, speech and hearing and she wears two hearing aids.
But she has not let it stand in her way, having completed a series of higher education qualifications, including a PhD.
The 37-year-old has also always enjoyed outdoor pursuits having previously climbed Ben Nevis, competed in Tall Ships excursions, the Kiltwalk and holding gold and diamond Duke of Edinburgh awards.
But a traumatic accident six years years ago left her in chronic pain and apprehensive about taking on the new challenge of frame running.
She said: "I actually tore the groin muscle off my pelvis. I was in chronic pain, an excruciating burning pain. Nobody actually believed me.
"When you've got an underlying disability people just assume 'oh it's just a deterioration of your CP'.
"After a lot of investigations people finally believed me and I started to really think about what I wanted to do to get myself back out there."
She found support in the form of Gordon Innes, a coach at Victoria Park athletics club in Glasgow who specialised in working with athletes with disabilities.
"I could barely barely run two metres. I was just exhausted because I hadn't been actively involved in sports because of the injury.
"But Gordon took me under his wing and said 'I see a lot of potential, I'm willing to train you up'.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him and the way that he's nurtured me in the last two years and mastered my drive and motivation for frame running into road running events."
With encouragement from her coach, Julie decided to get fitted for a custom-made running frame which would support her daily training and build up the strength in her left leg following her accident.
She said: "At the time, I wasn't convinced I was making the right decision. The cost was astronomical. It came to a bill of £3,500.
"But for me personally its been worth the financial investment. Not only for my physical health and my mental health but look how far I've come in two years to getting myself back out there doing something different."
She is now working towards a half marathon (13.1 miles, 21 km) in October.
Her coach, Gordon, said: "Julie has never allowed her cerebral palsy to hold her back and since her accident she's even overcome the difficulties of running with an irreparable groin tear.
"She trains in all weathers without complaint and truly is an inspiration to everyone around her.
"She's enjoying the process of gradually moving from training and competing on the track to longer distances on the roads. I don't think anyone would bet against her succeeding."