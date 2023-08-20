Stagecoach bus driver dies five days after crash with van
A 23-year-old bus driver has died five days after being involved in a crash with a van in East Ayrshire.
The accident, between a single decker Stagecoach service and a white Ford Transit, happened at about 17:30 on Monday on the A77, near Galston.
The driver, who has not been named, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Saturday.
The 43-year-old male driver of the van remains stable in hospital.
Police said inquiries into the crash, which happened near the junction with the A719, were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact officers.
BBC Scotland News has approached Stagecoach for comment.
